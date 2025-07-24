Posted by admin

Obituary: Norma Roby Graham, 94, Bardstown

Norma Roby Graham, 94, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Cooper Trail Senior Living. She was born in Lenore Feb. 4, 1931.

NORMA ROBY GRAHAM

She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church. She was a member of My Old Kentucky Home Chapter No. 436 Order of Eastern Star where she was Past Worthy Matron and Past Deputy Matron of District No. 19 Order of Eastern Star. She was also a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.

She worked many years for the Kentucky Department of Social Services and retired from the state in 1988.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jap and Violet Deacon Roby; one daughter, Debbie Willett Crume; one sister, Shirley Tiedemann; one brother, Joe Roby; her dear aunt and uncle, W. B. and Nancy Crenshaw; and her husband, Jim Graham.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Johnny) Thompson and Lisa (Bob) Filiatreau, both of Bardstown; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one nephew; one niece; and two special cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Dixie Kimberlin officating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 25, 2025, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to New Salem Memorial Cemetery Fund, 2775 Deatsville Road, Cox’s Creek, KY 40013.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-