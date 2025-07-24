Posted by admin

Obituary: Beverly Ann Newton, 79, Boston

Beverly Ann Newton, 79, of Boston, died Saturday, July 19, 2025, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 4, 1946, in Nelson County. She worked as a bus driver for Nelson County Schools for 17 years and spent three years working at Heaven Hill Distillery. She loved farm life — especially picking blackberries and being around all kinds of animals. She would take care of any and all animals, from raccoons to cows to chickens. She even went as far as hatching and raising emus. She was a determined woman who could do anything she set her mind to. After suffering a massive stroke in 2018, she still continued to live a full life filled with adventure. She was also a wonderful cook — her sweet tea and Thanksgiving dressing will be forever missed.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Samuel Lee Newton; her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; three very special grandchildren — Johnathon, Emma, and Claire; a special niece, Lacy; a dear friend, Sue Lafollette; as well as her brothers and sisters.

The funeral service was Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial to follow in St. Catherine Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Wimpsett officiating.

Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

