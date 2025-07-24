Posted by admin

Obituary: Bonnie Rose Stevens, 91, Taylorsville

Bonnie Rose Stevens, 91, of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born May 7, 1934, in Nelson County to the late Otha and Ethel Taylor Noel.

BONNIE ROSE STEVENS

She was a retired employee of the Kentucky Department of Revenue and Spencer County Schools cafeteria and was a member of Taylorsville Community Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Morris; one daughter-in-law, Wanda Jo Stevens; one grandson, Robbie Stevens; six sisters; and four brothers.

She is survived by two sons, Ricky (Michele) Stevens of Taylorsville and Mike Stevens of Bloomfield; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Sister Mavis Bennett and Bro. Junie Temple officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 24, 2025, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 25, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-