Posted by admin

Obituary: Richard Aaron Pollitte, 80, Maysville

Richard Aaron Pollitte, 80, of Maysville, died Monday, July 21, 2025, at Eastway Health and Rehab in Louisville. He was born March 13, 1945, in Harlan to the late William Howard and Lillian Broyles Pollitte.

RICHARD AARON POLLITTE

He was a hard worker. He was a coal miner for many years and then later worked at the post office. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran with one tour in Vietnam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Pollitte.

He is survived by one son, Aaron (Jennifer) Pollitte of Bardstown; one sister, Shirley Rebecca Todd of Tampa, Fla.; and two granddaughters, Charlotte Pollitte and Scarlett Pollitte.

His family followed his wishes for cremation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-