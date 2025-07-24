Posted by admin

Obituary: Evelyn Marie Lamar, 94, Bardstown

Evelyn Marie Lamar, 94, of Bardstown, died Monday July 21, 2025, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was born Jan. 4, 1931, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to the late Hazel and Pauline Whitner Higginbotham.

She was a retired employee of NuKote International and a member of St. Monica Catholic Church. She was often seen sitting on her porch waving to people as they pass by. She loved to play bingo and cook, loved to play bingo scratch offs, loved to play cards, her flowers, watching game shows, and playing the lottery. She loved watching football and UofL basketball games on television.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas (Jackie) Lamar; and two sisters, Ruby Harris and Helen Derrick.

She is survived by one daughter, Vickie (Cedric) Robinson of Louisville; three grandsons, Julian Dawson, Jevon Robinson and Shawn Flournoy; one great-grandson, Shawn Flournoy Jr.; two bonus daughters, Martha Linton and Sharon “DeeDee” Reed, both of Bardstown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is noon Saturday, July 26, 2025, at St. Monica Catholic Church with the Rev. Thomas Clark officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

