Posted by admin

Video: County schools health services reviewed on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 — Felicia Flanagan, the director of public health services for the Nelson County Schools, was the guest this date on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show with Jim Brooks and Margie Bradford. Flanagan told WBRT listeners about the services the district can offer its students, from routine physicals to testing for flu and strep throat.Running time: 55 minutes.

-30-