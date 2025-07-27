Posted by admin

Obituary: William K. ‘Buddy’ Dean, 85, Chaplin

William K. “Buddy” Dean, 85, of Chaplin, died Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Flaget Memorial Hospital.

He was born, Nov. 18, 1939, in Washington County to the late Yates and Norine Hood Dean.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Andrew Dean, Porter Dean and Darrell Dean; and two grandchildren, Ginger Seigle and Jacob Ronald Dean.

He was a retired employee of the Logan Company where he had worked for 31 years. Before his illness he loved watching UK basketball games, gardening, bird watching, and growing fruit trees.

He was a member of the Fairmount Christian Church and was ready to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bonnie Sparrow Dean; two daughters, Karen (Chad) Seigle of Chaplin and Kim (Chris) Puckett of Lawrenceburg; one son, Ron Dean of Lawrenceburg; one brother, Donny (Marie) Dean of Nicholasville; six grandchildren, Whitney, Cameron, Chrissy, Shandi, Ethan, Grace, and one on the way; and one great-grandchild, Kaiden

The funeral and visitation is private. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

