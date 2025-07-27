Posted by admin

Obituary: Carl Boblitt, 75, formerly of Nelson County

Carl Boblitt, 75, of Las Vegas, died peacefully Sunday, June 15, 2025, at his home.

CARL BOBLITT

He was born July 20, 1949, in Nelson County to the late Willie Lee and Virginia VanDyke Boblitt. He was a passionate golfer, a great storyteller, a connoisseur of fine wines, and excelled at mastering the odds in every situation. He loved to entertain family and friends when they would travel to Las Vegas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Martha Raye Ballard; four brothers, Bobby Boblitt, Bill Boblitt, Frank Boblitt and David Boblitt; and one grandson, Nicholas Andrew Rucker.

He is survived by his one daughter, Chrissy Evans of Louisville; one son, Arron Rucker of St. Cloud, Fla.; two sisters, Pat Clark and Linda (Ed) Edelen, both of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Hannah Rucker and Claire Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is fondly remembered by Joyce Boblitt, his first wife and lifelong friend; and Stephanie Bard, his former wife with whom he shared an important chapter of his life; as well as his closest friends, Junior Puyear, Sam Marrillia, Randy Matthews, Dwight Derringer and Billy Walters.

Visitation was Saturday, July 26, 2025 with a celebration of life service at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

