Nelson County Gazette Jail Logs — July 20-24, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, July 20, 2025

William Keith Bear, 61, Russell Springs, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 9:21 a.m., Sunday, July 20, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Reginald Leander Beckley, 56, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; speeding, 14 mph over limit; excessive windshield tinting; driving on a DUI suspended license; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Booked at 1:09 p.m., Sunday, July 20, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Branden Lee Hatfield, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear; no registration plates; no registration receipt; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others (2 counts). Released on own recognizance. Booked at 3:58 p.m., Sunday, July 20, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramie Dean Palmerton, 43, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $1,010 cash. Booked at 6:48 p.m., Sunday, July 20, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey Ann McCubbins, 46, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 9:59 p.m., Sunday, July 20, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Darrell Dean Gaskins, 41, Lebanon, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash.

Booked at 11:06 a.m. Monday, July 21, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Wesley Sheckles, 40, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:44 a.m. Monday, July 21, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Jason Scott Arkenberg, 51, Louisville, burglary, third-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; possession of burglary tools; fugitive warrant. No bond. Booked at 12:46 p.m. Monday, July 21, 2025, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Alan Chesser, 45, Boston, probation violation (for technical violation); contempt of court. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 3:31 p.m. Monday, July 21, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Diego Yadir Montoya Gil, 26, Louisville, obstructed vision and/or windshield; no operators license; no insurance card; failure to have insurance. No bond.

Booked at 3:53 p.m. Monday, July 21, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald William Bryan, 67, Bardstown, intimidating a participant in the legal process. No bond. Booked at 6:52 p.m. Monday, July 21, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Angela Rae Carter, 42, Bloomfield, disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday, July 22, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Braxton Connor May, 21, Fort Campbell, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaiden D’wain Stone-Mason, 22, Elizabethtown, careless driving; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); operating on a suspended license; failure to surrender revoked operators license; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance; no insurance card. No bond. Booked at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Victon Castor Martinez, 30, Louisville, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; no operators license; no registration receipt; no registration plates; no insurance; no insurance card. No bond. Booked at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Edgar Jay Norton, 38, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 23, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Lee Curtsinger, 40, Cox’s Creek, no seat belts; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no seat belts; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; probation violation (for technical violation)(2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 2:33 a.m. Wednesday, July 23, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Mitchell Lucas, 41, Bardstown, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Released on recognizance. Booked at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Danielle Adele Burns, 33, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury); failure to appear (2 counts); contempt of court. Bond total is $10,688 cash. Booked at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Stacy Michelle Clan, 47, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; probation violation (for felony offense); careless driving; theft of identity of another without consent; driving on a DUI suspended license; no insruance; no registration receipt; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, second-degree (hallucinogen). Bond total is $12,500 cash.

Booked at 1:15 a.m. Thursday, July 24, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Maceo Lee Tucker, 39, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:52 a.m. Thursday, July 24, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anita Marie Childers, 39, Louisville, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $30,165 cash. Booked at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 24, 2025, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Justin Dewayne Lyvers, 42, Louisville, contempt of court. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 24, 2025, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Joseph Anthony Brien, 48, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:22 a.m. Thursday, July 24, 2025, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael James Murphy, 47, Springfield, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:36 p.m. Thursday, July 24, 2025, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Samantha Ann Johnson, 41, Louisville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding, 7 mph over limit. No bond. Booked at 3:43 p.m. Thursday, July 24, 2025, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Demond Dewitt Morton Jr., 24, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 11:05 p.m. Thursday, July 24, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

