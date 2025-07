Posted by admin

Video: Judge reviews county business, talk of new jail on WBRT radio show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, July 31, 2025 — On his weekly WBRT radio show, Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins discusses issued facing Nelson County, including road repairs and the need to update the Nelson County Jail. Running time: About 54 minutes.

-30-