Nelson County Jail Logs — July 25-27, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, July 25, 2025

Karli Ann Goff, 20, Bardstown, speeding 17 mph over limit; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; reckless driving; obstructing governmental operations; resisting arrest; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 3:02 a.m. Friday, July 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Alexander Wickstrom, 35, Bardstown, failure to comply with sex offender registration. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:01 a.m. Friday, July 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Devan Thompson, 30, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:07 a.m. Friday, July 25, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Brandon Sheakley, 42, Lebanon Junction, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 10:14 a.m. Friday, July 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Stuart Miles, 48, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2:15 p.m. Friday, July 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deborah Kay Worthington, 65, Springfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 11:41 p.m. Friday, July 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Jessica Dawn Smith, 39, Calhoun, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 10:49 p.m. Saturday, July 26, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, July 27, 2025

Jonathan Paul White, 35, Willisburg, possession controlled substance, first-degree – fentanyl; possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:57 a.m. Sunday, July 27, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jeffrey Todd Lawson, 48, Springfield, failure to appear; no insurance; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); no rear view mirror. Bond is $318 cash. Booked at 8:13 p.m. Sunday, July 27, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

