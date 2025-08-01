Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas ‘Tommy’ Julian Donahue, 85, Bardstown

Thomas “Tommy” Julian Donahue, 85, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born April 6, 1940, in Nelson County to the late John Francis Donahue and Marie Donahue Greenwell.

He was a retired employee of Rainbo Bread Company. He was a member of the Loretto Sportsman Club, Bardstown Knights of Columbus and St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing, following local college sports and the Cleveland Indians baseball team.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Donahue.

He is survived by one daughter, Rosemarie Wise (Tim) of Charlestown, Ind.; two sons, Thomas Julian Donahue Jr. (Lee) of Louisville and Todd Donahue (Rebecca) of Floyds Knobs, Ind.; two sisters, Doris Gorman of Jacksonville, Fla., and Carol Tuttle of Lexington; two brothers, Jim Donahue (Betty Sue) of Bardstown, and Larry Donahue (Pam) of Tennessee; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, and 9–9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorial donations may go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Masses.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

