Posted by admin

Obituary: Gary Dean Cerdeira, 78, Bardstown

Gary Dean Cerdeira, 78, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Jewish Hospital. He was born Aug. 18, 1946, in Pike County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Pluma Cerdeira.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Cerdeira of Bardstown; and two sisters, Deanna and Cheryl.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-