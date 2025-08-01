Posted by admin

Obituary: Virginia ‘Ginny’ Lemieux, 68, Bardstown

Virginia “Ginny” Lemieux, 68, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 27, 2025 at Signature HealthCARE at Colonial of Bardstown. She was born April 3, 1957, in Washington, D.C. She was a graduate of Bradford College in Haverhill, Mass., and retired from Nelson County Clerk’s Office.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert “Al” and Mary “Hinkie” Hite Lemieux; one niece, Laura Lemieux; and one brother-in-law, Russ Edmonds.

She is survived by one daughter, Erin Simpson of Bardstown; one son, Christopher (Katelyn) Simpson of Cox’s Creek; sister, Rachel Lemieux of Louisville; two brothers, Jim (Holly) Lemieux of Bardstown, and Vincent (Jackie) Lemieux of Lexington; four grandchildren, Ava Simpson, Michael Simpson, Lila Simpson, and Levi Simpson; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

