Obituary: Thelma Ilena Watts 81, Bardstown

Thelma Ilena Watts 81, of Bardstown, died Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Green Valley County Care Center in New Albany, Ind. She was born Oct. 3, 1943, in New Albany, Ind., to the late Anderson and Doris Burkhart VanWinkle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Watts; and one grandson, Brian Farmer.

She is survived by one daughter, Michelle (Barry) Farmer of Leopold, Ind.; one sister, Alice Garrett of Louisville; two brothers, Phillip (Shirley) VanWinkle and Johnny VanWinkle, both of Florida; and one grandson, Alex Farmer.

The family respectfully chose cremation with no public visitation or services. Burial is in New Salam Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

