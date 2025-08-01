Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles P. ‘Bert Sonny’ Ford Jr., 82, Bardstown

Charles P. “Bert Sonny” Ford Jr., 82, of Bardstown, died Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Aperion Care in Hanover, Ind. He was born Dec. 28, 1942, in Bardstown to the late Charles Preston and Bertha L. Stivers Ford Sr.

He was a retired housekeeping supervisor at Flaget Memorial Hospital and was a member of Bardstown First Baptist Church. He enjoyed swimming and playing softball, he loved sports and was an avid UK fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Betty Ann Ford, Raymond Ford, Patricia Logan, Elizabeth Young, Connie Allen and Wanda Owens.

He is survived by five siblings, Norris Jean Hayes of Waterloo, Iowa, Brenda Ford-Ware (Johnny) of Bardstown, Antonio A. Owens (Teresa) of Bowling Green, Angelo A. Owens of Radcliff, Michael W. Owens (Paula) of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at Bardstown First Baptist Church wtih the Rev. Jewell Brock officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

