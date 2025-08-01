Posted by admin

Obituary: Michael Todd Rembold, 56, Bardstown

Michael Todd Rembold, 56, of Bardstown, died Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 18, 1968, in Hartford, to the late Doris Jean Frederick and Ronald Anthony Rembold.

He formerly worked in construction and for the last 15 years was a home health caregiver. He was a devoted husband and was a loving father of six and papaw to 16.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Anthony Rembold.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Kier Rembold; six children, Joshua (Kathryn) Parrish of Tonawanda, N.Y., Melody (John) Tolland of Marlton, N.J., Lindsay (Jeffrey) Durbin of Cox’s Creek, Alaina Rembold of Nampa, Idaho, Bradley (Erika) Carmicle of Morehead and Tracy (Jake) Jones of Mount Sherman; and 16 grandchildren.

The family respectfully chose cremation with no public services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

