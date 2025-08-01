Posted by admin

Bardstown man faces attempted murder charge after 5-hour stand-off with police

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, July 31, 2025 — A 43-year-old Bardstown man was arrested early Thursday morning on charges that include attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and failure to appear following a five-hour armed stand-off with police.

TRAVIS WAYNE BOWMAN

At about 10 p.m. Wednesday evening, police responded to the 100 block of Evergreen Court for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and found Travis Wayne Bowman armed and randomly firing shots. Bowman later barricaded himself in a home.

During the ensuing five-hour standoff, he shot at officers and continued to do so periodically.

The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team was dispatched to the scene. The man was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Nelson County Jail.

He is being held on a bond of $500,000 full cash.

-30-