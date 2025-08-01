Nelson County man dies in Thursday morning fall at Hibbs Lane home
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Thursday, July 31, 2025 — A Nelson County man died Thursday morning after a fall from a bucket truck while working at a home in the 1800 of Hibbs Lane north of Cox’s Creek.
The Northeast Nelson Fire Department responded to assist Nelson County EMS with a victim suffering from trauma from a fall.
The worker fell about 35 feet, according to authorities. Nelson County Coroner Danielle Chladek pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity was not released.
First-responders were on the scene for about 2-1/2 hours.
-30-
Please follow and like us: