Posted by admin

Nelson County man dies in Thursday morning fall at Hibbs Lane home

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, July 31, 2025 — A Nelson County man died Thursday morning after a fall from a bucket truck while working at a home in the 1800 of Hibbs Lane north of Cox’s Creek.

The Northeast Nelson Fire Department responded to assist Nelson County EMS with a victim suffering from trauma from a fall.

The worker fell about 35 feet, according to authorities. Nelson County Coroner Danielle Chladek pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity was not released.

First-responders were on the scene for about 2-1/2 hours.

-30-