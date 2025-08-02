Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — July 28-Aug. 1, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, July 28, 2025

Jonathan Lee McIntire, 19, New Hope, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; failure to signal; disregarding stop sign; no seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence by of alcohol/drugs/etc.; fleeing or evading police, third-degree; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper passing; criminal mischief, second-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:43 a.m. Monday, July 28, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jean Miguel Zaldivar, 45, Riverview, Fla., failure to appear. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 12:57 p.m. Monday, July 28, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephine Renee Jessie, 41, Bardstown, assault, second-degree. Bond is $9,500. Booked at 6:35 p.m. Monday, July 28, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hugo Armando Caal, 26, Bardstown, assault under extreme emotional disturbance (felony). No bond. Booked at 7:24 p.m. Monday, July 28, 2025, by the Nelson Circuit Court.

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Donald Joseph Lambert, 42, Raywick, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday, July 29, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Delaney Mitchell Javier McCubbins, 26, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of marijuana; possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle; careless driving; speeding 13 mph over limit. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday, July 29, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Glenn Fulkerson, 57, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Christopher Devine, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $750 cash. Booked at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Troy Scott Hearin, 55, Taylorsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 30, 2025, by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Ryan Spalding, 38, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition — shoplifting. No bond. Booked at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 30, 2025, by Nelson District Court.

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Travis Wayne Bowman, 43, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer); attempted murder of a first-responder; failure to appear. Bond is $500,000 cash. Booked at 4:31 a.m. Thursday, July 31, 2025, by Kentucky State Police.

Alexandria Allison Jewell, 34, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 31, 2025, by Probaton & Parole.

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025

Claude Owen McMakin, 36, Radcliff, rear license not illuminated; operating on a suspended license; no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); trafficking in controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; resisting arrest; tampering with physical evidence; contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:35 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Christopher Schroll, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond. Booked at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Addison Embry, 24, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm. No bond. Booked at 3:32 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Justin Dewayne Clark, 30, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:33 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, by the Nelson Circuit Court.

Joseph Michael Fowler, 34, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash.

Booked at 5:31 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Wesley Rumbelow, 47, Nicholasville, probation vivolation (for felony offense); promoting contraband, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 5:44 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, by the Probation & Parole.

Leslie Amber Belcher, 36, Dayhoit, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest. No bond. Booked at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Mitchell Long, 46, Cox’s Creek, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 11:39 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-