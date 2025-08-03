Posted by admin

Obituary: Melvin ‘Herman’ Vittitow, 89, Lyons Station

Melvin “Herman” Vittitow, 89, of Lyons Station, died Thursday, July 31, 2025, at his home. He was born Feb. 12, 1936, in Boston to his parents, Samuel and Mattie Geoghagan Vittitow. He was a retired laborer for International Harvester. He served in the National Guard for eight years and was a member of Calvary Assembly of God.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Frances ‘Frankie” Mae Rhodes Vittitow and Cristeen Edlin Vittitow; his parents; one stepson, Scott Robertson; one brother, Leroy Vittitow; and two grandsons, Devyn Vittitow and Charles Melvin Vittitow.

Survivors include one son, Troy Vittitow; two stepsons, Tony Robertson (Doris) and Bruce Robertson (Debbie); two stepdaughters, Susie Bright (Michael) and Penny Burd (Michael); one sister, Stella Mae Barlow (Glen); three grandchildren, Brandon Scott Cothern, Samuel Melvin Vittitow and Katrina Louise Cothern (Troy); several stepgrandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Aug. 5, 2025, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in Riverview Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

