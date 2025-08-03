Posted by admin

Obituary: Rosie Aleen Barnes, 92, formerly of Bloomfield

Rosie Aleen Barnes, 92, formerly of Bloomfield, died Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at her home in Mount Washington.

She was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Bloomfield to the late Neal and Virgie Kelien Yates. She was a retired employee of Kroger, where she had worked for 45 years. She loved doing diamond art.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Gary Reinle; three grandsons, David Parker Docherty, Sam and Cole Reinle; one sister, Marzetta Houghlin; two brothers, Carl and Gerald Yates, and a sister, Marzetta Houghlin.

She is survived by two daughters, Lana (Rick) Sanders of Mount Washington and Sheila Murray of Louisville; one son, Lynn (Kay) Reinle of Bardstown; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In honoring her wishes cremation was chosen by her family. Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

