Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Bonnie Simpson, 82, Bardstown

Mary Bonnie Simpson, 82, Bardstown, died Friday, Aug. 1, 202, at her home. She was born Nov. 14, 1942, in Bardstown to the late William Adrian and Mary Thelma Greenwell Mattingly Sr.

MARY BONNIE SIMPSON

She was a retired employee of Barton 1792 Distillery and Kurtz Restaurant. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing cards and Scrabble.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Russell “Kenny” Simpson and a brother, Paul Mattingly.

She is survived by one daughter, Brenda (Kenny) Riley of Bardstown; two sons, Ken (Gwen) Simpson and Kevin (Michelle) Simpson, both of Bardstown; four brothers, Lloyd Mattingly, Freddie Mattingly, and Philip (Margaret) Mattingly, all of Bardstown; nine grandchildren, John Wesley Monin, Dylan (Kelsey) Monin, Angela (John) Culver, Breann Riley (Blake) Brandon (Colleen) Simpson, Kent (Abbey) Simpson, Olivia (Jamie) Curtsinger, Chase (Danielle) Simpson, Beth (Austin) Lovvorn; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025 at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Cremation was chosen. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, with a 7 p.m. Tuesday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-