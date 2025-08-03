Posted by admin

Obituary: John William Jackson Jr., 75, Louisville

John William Jackson Jr., 75, of Louisville, died Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at UofL Health-Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Oct. 3, 1949, in Wamego, Kansas, to the late John William and Lorraine Boyce Jackson Sr.

He retired from Universal Woods after working at Frigidaire for a number of years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Mattingly Jackson; and one brother, Dale Weiler.

He is survived by one daughter, Stephanie (Michael Huff) Pridemore of Louisville; one sister, Mary (Robert) Jackson Young of Roseboro, N.C.; two brothers, Don Jackson Sr. of Topeka, Kan., and David (Jane) Jackson of Junction City, Kan.; three grandchildren, John Donoho, Kristen Huddleston and Doris Huddleston; and three great-grandchildren, Khaleesi, Sofia and Ivy.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

