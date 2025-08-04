Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 2-3, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, Aug.2, 2025

Perry Wayne Mattingly, 31, Boston, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 10:34 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025

Angela Marie Liston, 48, Bardstown, driving on a DUI suspended operators license; improper equipment. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:56 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Antuan Demarco Wadkins, 41, Lexington, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment, first-degree; reckless driving. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Robert Cambell, 34, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree, domestic violence, no visible injury. No bond. Booked at 5:42 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

