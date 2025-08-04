Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas Gerald McCauley, 77, Cox’s Creek

Thomas Gerald McCauley, 77, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at his home. He was born Nov. 4, 1947, in Marion County. He retired from Ford.

He was a man with many hobbies including, woodworking, astronomy, and a remote-control pilot. He was a bird-watching enthusiast, a beekeeper, wine and bread maker, and he enjoyed being outside camping. He was a member of American Radio Relay League, and Agape Fellowship Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Rose McCauley; three sisters, Margaret Cato, Margie Fallaway, and Freida Bowman; and five brothers, Joe McCauley, Raymond McCauley, Charles McCauley, James McCauley, and LeRoy McCauley.

He is survived by his loving wife, Laura Suzanne McCauley of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Darren (Alyson) McCauley and Tim (Cathy) McCauley; one sister, Della Mae Kleyweg; four brothers, Alton McCauley, Jerry McCauley, Lee McCauley, and Delmar McCauley; three grandsons, Noah McCauley, Levi McCauley, and Judah McCauley; and several nieces and nephews.

His services are pending.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

