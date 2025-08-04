Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Ann Johnson, 77, Bardstown

Mary Ann Johnson, 77, of Bardstown, died, Thursday, July 31, 2025, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Nov. 13, 1947, in Bardstown.

She was very proud of her associates degree from Elizabethtown Community Technical College, which led her to substitute teaching. She also enjoyed working part time at a consignment shop with ReRe Nicholson. She and her husband enjoyed spending time on the houseboat listening to Jimmy Buffett, and water skiing. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker who dedicated her life to caring for her family and creating a warm welcoming home. She was known for her gentle spirit, her quiet strength, and the love she shared so generously with those around her.

In her later years, as her health declined, she was lovingly cared for by her husband, whose devotion and tenderness were a true testament to their enduring bond.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Charlotte Johnson Yeast; and her parents, Ivan and Bea Hatfield.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles “Charlie” Johnson of Bardstown; one daughter, Marcia Cammack (Mike Husband) of Bloomfield; three grandchildren, Matthew Cammack, Dustin Yeast, and Kayla Yeast; two bonus grandchildren, Bryce Husband and Emily Husband-Miller; and two bonus great-grandchildren, Jackson Bays and Aspen Miller.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, and 10-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society and/or Bethlehem High School.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

