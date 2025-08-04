Posted by admin

Obituary: Laura Ovedia Adams, 86, Fairfield

Laura Ovedia Adams, 86, of Fairfield, died Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Taylorsville. She was born Oct. 5, 1938 in Pulaski County.

She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and proud grandmother. She joyfully dedicated her life to ministry, both in and out of the church. As a professional clown, she served with Smiles Unlimited in Indianapolis, using her gift for laughter to bless others at parties, church events, and children’s hospitals including Riley Children’s and Methodist Hospital. Her mission was simple: to bring joy and healing through smiles.

She was also a faithful pastor’s wife who played a vital role in children’s ministry and served as a director for Church of God of Prophecy youth camps in Indiana and Kentucky. She was a cherished church camp evangelist whose heart for the next generation never wavered. Her playful spirit and deep faith made her forever young at heart, a trait that left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Adams; her parents, John and Rosa Whitaker; her stepmother, Voncille “Bonnie” Whitaker; two grandchildren, Johnny Barnes and Laura Harnden; two great-grandchildren, Luke Harnden and Mia Lord; three sisters, Margaret Coenig Kramer, Marcella Whitis and Willetta Whitis; one brother, Ray Whitaker; and one a son-in-law: Tony Lord.

She is survived by five children, Ovedia Faye Barnes (Victor) of Fairfield, Amelia Caroline Harnden (George) of Taylorsville, Rebecca Elaine Lord and Michael Wayne Adams, both of Somerset and James Elwood Adams (Lisa) of Walkerton, Ind.; 26 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren; one sister, Louise Phelps; one brother, Stanley Whitaker; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Pastor Mike Hunsinger officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Riley Children’s Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

