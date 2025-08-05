Posted by admin

Obituary: Marie A. Brown Pullin, 84, Elizabethtown

Marie A. Brown Pullin, 84, of Elizabethtown, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at Signature Healthcare.

She was born Dec. 13, 1940, in Louisville. She was the daughter of the late James Monroe Brown and Ila Townsend. She worked at Elizabethtown Laundry and in the filing department at Hardin Memorial Hospital and in Louisville.

Survivors include two sons, Dean Pullin and Daryl Pullin; one sister, Anna Rose Rein; two grandchildren, J.D. Pullin and Jacob Pullin; two great-grandchildren, Rex Pullin and Easton Pullin; and a host of nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with burial in Valley Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Williams officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

