Obituary: James Raymond Culver, 80, New Haven

James Raymond Culver, 80, of New Haven, died Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at his home. He was a native of Culvertown, a U.S. Army veteran, and was a 50-year member of the American Legion Post 121.

JAMES RAYMOND CULVER

He started his career in the printing business as an employee of the Kentucky Standard. He was owner of Culver’s Printing. He later retired from the American Greetings Company. He loved his wife and family dearly. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Sudie Culver; two sisters, Rose Marie Thornsberry and Agnes Decker; and four brothers, Chester Culver Jr. “Junior”, Charles Culver, Francis “Frank” Culver, and Howard “Howie” Culver.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary Bernadette Culver; two sons, Jimmy Culver (Paula) and Burt (Crystal) Culver; 10 grandchildren, Trey, Zachary, Alyssa, Braylin, Jamie, Dezni, Christopher, Nicholas, Amber and Ashley; and several great-grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Lung Association.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

