Obituary: Katie Arlene Barnett-Sitnicki, 38, Bardstown

Katie Arlene Barnett-Sitnicki, 38, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was born Dec. 9, 1986, in Louisville to Ricky David and Cathy Arlene Miller Barnett.

She was a graduate of Spencer County High School and was the senior title clerk for Oxmoor Toyota. She was baptized at Little Mount Baptist Church where she was a member and she attended Southeast Christian Church.

She enjoyed crafts, loved cows, farming and her dog, Bentlee. Katie was always joyful and loved everybody. She reflected pure light to everyone she touched. There is no doubt this world is a better place because of her. She was everyone’s favorite person.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ricky David Barnett; her paternal grandfather, Sidney Owen Barnett; and her maternal grandparents, Alvin and Lois Miller.

She is survived by her husband, Jason Sitnicki; two stepdaughters, Abi Sitnicki and Gracie Sitnicki, both of Bardstown; her mother, Cathy Barnett of Taylorsville; one brother, Eric Barnett of Taylorsville; her paternal grandmother, Ann Barnett of Taylorsville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. David Fletcher officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, and 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

