Posted by admin

Obituary: Jeremy Wayne Boblitt, 45, Willisburg

Jeremy Wayne Boblitt, 45, of Willisburg, died Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Cox’s Creek due to a work-related incident.

JEREMY WAYNE BOBLITT

He was a native of Willisburg, born Jan. 24th, 1980, in Lebanon to Nilah Jean Boblitt (Baker).

He was a supervisor at Bluegrass Dairy & Foods in Springfield for 15 years. He owned and operated Boblitt Tree Service LLC. for 16 years. Along with his wife, they owned and operated JKES Properties LLC.

Many knew him as a friend, a boss, a coworker, and a brother. Most of all, he was a son, a husband, a beloved father, a cousin, an uncle and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, “Ma and Pa” Hubert Boblitt (March 10, 2013) and Larvana Scott Boblitt (Sept. 30,2021); three uncles, Travis Boblitt (Sept. 11, 1960), Darrol “Poochie” Boblitt (Feb. 13, 2015), and Roger Boblitt; two aunts, Maureen Boblitt (Dec. 6,1954) and Betty Kirsch Long (March 21, 2007); and his father in-law, Robert Lee Parrott Jr. (Dec. 10, 2023).

He is survived by his wife, Karen Leanne Parrott Boblitt of Willisburg; two daughters, Emilee Paige Boblitt (Nathan) Burkhead and Sarah Elayne Boblitt (Colin Sparrow) both of Willisburg; his mother, Nilah Jean Boblitt Baker of Willisburg; two sisters, Nikki Shouse (Byron) of Raywick and Tessa Shouse (Armando) of Bardstown; four brothers, Dustin Shouse and Brandon Yates, both of Chaplin, Tyler Shouse and Terry Stratton, both of Willisburg; four aunts; Brenda Boblitt, Joyce (Donnie) Alford, Kathleen “Kacky” Boblitt, and Marvis (Ricky) Chesser; five uncles, Gerald Boblitt, Harold (Ethel) Boblitt, Doug (Vicki) Boblitt, Danny Boblitt, Tony (Brenda) Boblitt; one granddaughter, Kinsley Burkhead; seven nephews; two nieces; his beloved “Bucks”; and many cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5,2025, at River of Life Community Church in Springfield with Bro. Gary Chesser and Bro. Troy Shelton officiating. Burial is in the Boblitt Family Cemetery in Willisburg.

Visitation is 8-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, at the church.

Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Boblitt, Tony Boblitt, Joe Milburn, Matt Yates, Wesley Arnett, Shawn Byrd, Lane Curtsinger, and Cameron Morgeson.

In charge of arrangements is Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

-30-