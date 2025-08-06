Posted by admin

Obituary: Gerald Arthur ‘Jerry’ Nugent, 80, Evansville

Gerald Arthur “Jerry” Nugent, 80, of Evansville, died Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at Cypress Grove Nursing & Rehab in Newburg, Ind. He was born March 10, 1945, in New Jersey to the late Charles and Lidie Megill Nugent.

He grew up in Louisville and served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War, receiving two purple hearts. After his service, he was an employee of General Electric in Louisville where he worked in the dryer evaluation lab. He then worked fodr 33 years for the CSX Railroad where he worked as a conductor out of Evansville, Ind.

He was past president of the U.T.O 904 for 14 years. One of his hobbies was woodworking and refinishing furniture. He was of the Methodist faith

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Yates Nugent; one son, Dr. Nicholas J. (Sarah) Nugent of Mississippi; one sister, Pat (Joe) Livingston of Florida; one grandson, Jackson Nugent; one brother,Orien (Lorna) Yates of Shepherdsville; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Visitation is 11 a.m.. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

