Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 4-6, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, Aug.4, 2025

William Troy Blair, 46, Lebanon, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:08 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Wayne Girdley Jr., 40, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:28 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cami Jean Shields, 26, Bardstown, license to be in possession; improper signal; no insurance; no insurance card; following vehicle too closely; speeding, 24 mph over limit; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer). Booked at 3:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Wayne Terry, 38, Vest, Ind., speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; receiving stolen property; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; operating on a suspended license; no motorcycle operators license; attempted fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); failure to signal; failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle; no other state registration receipt. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025

Noah Mitchel Isaacs, 25, Lancaster, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 5:23 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Dennis Allen Smethers, 37, Carrollton, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). No bond. Booked at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Anthony Coulter, 40, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jessica Rose Kast, 36, Lexington, probation violation (for technical violation); probation violation (for felony offense) Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Belal Mohammed Al Shami, 34, Pine Bluff, N.C., speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; forgery of a prescription; improper use of red lights; no insurance card; no registration receipt; no insurance. No bond. Booked at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025

Linda Gail Brady, 55, Boston, failure to appear (five counts); promoting contraband, first-degree. Bond total is $3,420 cash. Booked at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Marie Elzy, 40, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 10:15 a.m.Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Savannah Rae Anderson, 23, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 11:23 a.m.Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Henry Jordan, 29, Simpsonville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 2:50 p.m.Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Spencer Alan Shields, 28, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $228 cash. Booked at 5:54 p.m.Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, by the Nelson Circuit Court.

John David Gilkey, 61, Bardstown, driving on a DUI suspended license. No bond. Booked at 6:31 p.m.Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul James Gray Jr., 59, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $300 cash. Booked at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Derek Downs, 32, Paris, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Booked at 8:03 p.m.Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Treylen Cortes Maddox, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Anthony Green, 54, Bardstown, criminal trespass, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 8 p.m.Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Nicholas Frith, 20, Louisville, no seat blt; no brake lights; no insurance; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. No bond. Booked at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

