Obituary: Martha Jane Turner, 84, Hodgenville

Martha Jane Turner, 84, of Hodgenville, died at home Aug. 7, 2025, with her family at her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Pearl Thompson; one son, Timothy Duaine Turner; one sister, Versie I. Clopton; and seven brothers, Edward, Alvin, Joe, Hank, Jesse, Leamon, and Clarence.

She is survived by one daughter, Sheila Turner (Gary Bain); one son, Larry (Brenda) Turner; one sister, Geneva (Buddy) Milby; four grandchildren, Matthew (Heather) Bain, Cynthia (Roy) Griffin, Jennifer (Kenneth ) Bailey, and Joshua Peace; nine great-grandchildren, Osyrus Peace, Love Peace, Anderson Griffin, Ethan Griffin, Oliver Bailey, Chole Bailey, Bella Bailey, Sophie Bailey and Carson Bain; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was retired from the Larue County Health Department, and dedicated her retirement years to volunteer service and to her family and friends. She joyfully gave her time in several organizations, including over twenty years of faithful volunteer service to Baptist Health Hardin.

Her greatest impact, however, was on her family and friends. She was full of energy, and was the constant cheerleader of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She attended plays, sports games, recitals, baptisms, and graduations enthusiastically, and never missed a chance to gather with family. She was an excellent cook and gardener, and took well-deserved pride in her flowers.

She will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind, but her profound faith leaves no doubt that she is with the Lord she loved and served throughout her life.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at the William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Nathan Housley officiating. Burial is in the Mount Zion Separate Baptist Church Cemetery in Magnolia.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

In lieu of flowers family request donations to Gideon Bibles.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-