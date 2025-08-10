Posted by admin

Obituary: Sandra ‘Sandy’ Summitt, 70, Bardstown

Sandra “Sandy” Summitt, 70, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, at her home. She was born Feb. 9, 1955, in Georgia. She was a longtime employee of Thompson’s Food Mart and loved horror movies. She had great pride in her children’s accomplishments. She was known as “Sassy” to some, and to know her was to love her.

SANDRA “SANDY” SUMMITT

The family wants to give a very special thanks to the Head family for all the support.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Dempsey and Flora Belle LeCroy; one son, John Thomas “J.T.” Summitt Jr.; and two sisters, Patsy LeCroy, and Judy Matthews.

She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Summitt; one son-in-law, Scott Porter; a bonus daughter, Jennifer Martin; four sisters, Gloria Shoemaker, Karen LeCroy, Terri Vockler, and Shirley Minyard; two brothers, Jack LeCroy and James LeCroy; a special companion, Charles “Boo” Girdley; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family requests everyone to please wear purple shirts as it was her favorite color.

The memorial service is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-