Obituary: Ann Mattingly Payne, 75, Bardstown

Ann Mattingly Payne, 75, of Bardstown, died peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. She was born July 28, 1950, to the late Joseph B. and Saragene Stiles Mattingly.

She was a graduate of Bethlehem High School and University of Kentucky, completing not only her Bachelor’s degree but also her Masters and Rank One degrees in education. She was a retired teacher who influenced many lives during her many years at Old Kentucky Home Middle School.

She had many hobbies that persisted throughout her life, including traveling not only locally but internationally with her friends, annual visits with her “Nazareth Girls”, season tickets for Broadway series, watching University of Kentucky sports and keeping the statistics, monthly Bunco games, playing cards with family, and of course, spending time with her granddaughter.

She was a devout member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bardstown and a regular member of St. Helen’s Catholic Church in Glasgow, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, L. Dale Payne.

She is survived by one daughter, Julie Stiles Payne of Bardstown; two sisters, Marigene (Benny) Hite and Karen (Billy) Gentry, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Joseph B. (Myra) Mattingly of Charlotte, N.C., and Gaylord (Barbara) Mattingly of Bardstown; one granddaughter, Annabelle Claire Murphy, both of Bardstown; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 111,, 2025, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with The Rev. Jacob Zulu officiating. Burail is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, with a 5 p.m. Sunday prayer service at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

