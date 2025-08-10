Posted by admin

Obituary: Joyce Eleanor Baunach, 84, Bardstown

Joyce Eleanor Baunach, 84, of Bardstown died Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, at Signature Healthcare at Colonial. She was born July 28, 1941, in Lafayette, Ind., to the late Herman Joseph and Agnes Marie Emge Baunach. She was a retired social worker for the state of Illinois and was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and shopping.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Bernice Baunach.

She is survived by one brother, Kenneth (Rosemary) Baunach of Bardstown; six nieces and nephews; and 24 great-nieces and great-nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church in New Haven. Burial is in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 6-8k p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, with a 7 p.m. Monday, prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

