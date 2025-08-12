Posted by admin

County judge Tim Hutchins releases annual ‘State of Nelson County’ message

By TIM HUTCHINS

Nelson County Judge-Executive

Monday, Aug.11, 2025 — It has been my honor to serve as Nelson County Judge-Executive for the last 2-1/2 years. During this time, I have presented and Fiscal Court has approved three budgets. We (myself and Fiscal Court) have made many strides in moving Nelson County forward. Thank you to Fiscal Court, county employees and my staff for their support. I wanted to give an update on the items that we have accomplished during my tenure as judge-executive.

Below I have listed the highlights of some specific areas of improvement we’ve acceomplished in Nelson County,

Fiscal & Health Initiatives

Updated all County Departments. Combined and streamlined processes and job responsibilities, improved customer service and attitudes, installed common sense driven improvements throughout every facet of county government. These improvements have saved the county approximately $730,000 per year.

Self-Insured Health Plan. Transitioned to a self-insured health plan, resulting in a $860,000 per year savings while offering more healthcare options for employees.

Cyber Security. Partnered with the Department of Homeland Security to safeguard county data, email, and E-911 dispatch systems against cyber-security threats.

Assisted local communities. Entered into interlocal agreements with Bloomfield, New Haven, and Fairfield to assist with nuisances and help with other issues as needed.

New ideas. Brought in new ideas and faces on county boards and commissions to broaden the vision for Nelson County’s future.

Tax Rate Decrease. Successfully proposed and adopted a decrease in the county’s tax rate from 13.8% to 12%. This reduction resulted in approximately $700,000 in tax rate cuts for Nelson County citizens. (NOTE: Nelson County Fiscal Court only sets the tax rate for county government and has nothing to do with schools or any other taxing districts).

Industrial Park grant. Awarded a $1,200,000 grant from the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet to extend roadway and utilities in the county industrial park.

Sale of property. Facilitating the sale of over $2,500,000 in industrial property to aid in the purchase of land for a future industrial park.

Telephone upgrades. Upgraded all county government phone systems which resulted in the savings of approximately $70,000 per year.

Drivers Licensing. Worked with Senator Jimmy Higdon, State Representative Candy Massaroni, and Circuit Clerk Diane Thompson to return the drivers licensing office back to Nelson County. In addition, plans are being made to include drivers testing in Nelson County. This new facility is scheduled to be opened by August 2025.

Rickhouse zoning changes. Changed the previous ordinance to allow citizens to have a voice with public hearings in the zoning of rickhouses locations.

Sanitation & Environmental Initiatives

Garbage Contract. Approximately 10 years ago, Nelson County Fiscal Court lost the garbage contract with Washington County. During my tenure as NCJE, I was able to negotiate this contract with them again which resulted in an additional $600,000 in revenue to the Nelson County Landfill.

Recycling Grant. With a $317,000 grant, Nelson County Government purchased 12 recycling trailers and equipment to enable recycling to be more accessible for residents.

Rolling Fork River Cleanup. Discussion and Subsequent Approval from Army Corp of Engineers. This project will reduce flooding in the New Haven area.

Trash Collection. Took over trash collection services for the City of New Haven to provide better service.

Garbage Bills. Collection of past-due garbage bills (Over $50,000 in to date)

Landfill Expansion. Completed a $5 million landfill expansion under budget and ahead of schedule without debt service.

Water

Expand city water. Expanded city water on many private and county roads at a cost of $1.2 million with state funds. Once completed, nearly 99% of residents in Nelson County will have access to safe, reliable city water.

Improve county water supply. Working with Louisville Water Company, City of Bardstown, and North Nelson Water District in a joint effort to complete the 24-inch water line from Louisville to Nelson County. This project will take care of water needs for future Nelson Countians for generations.

Courthouse & Civic Improvements

Dean Watts Park Expansion. We are in the planning and design phase of the Baseball/Softball/TBall expansion at Dean Watts Park with additional fields, restrooms, and parking.

Fairgrounds improvements. With the formation of the Fairgrounds Committee, we are in the planning design phase of the Nelson County Exposition and Agri-Science Center at the Nelson County Fairgrounds.

Landscaping grant. We have received a grant for landscaping and pavement upgrades of approximately $58,000 for the Nelson County Judicial Courthouse at no cost to Nelson County citizens.

Inmate work program. Worked in collaboration with Jailer Justin Hall and approved the policy and procedures program at the Nelson County Jail which allows the work inmate program. This program works hand in hand with the Nelson County Road Department daily on multiple projects. Through 2025, this program will have saved count taxpayers approximately $600,000 in labor with an additional $600,000 in projects that would not have been completed.

Old Courthouse Upgrades. Making improvements to the historic Old Courthouse building by updating landscaping and lighting, at no expense to county taxpayers. In addition, the walls, roof, and windows have been repaired after years of neglect and water damage. Renovations of the first floor as well as the HVAC system replacement are underway.

Video streaming meetings. Video equipment was added along with the Courtroom renovation so that all Fiscal Court meetings can be broadcast live for citizens to watch in real time.

Cemetery Preservation. Formed a committee to focus on preserving local cemeteries for historic and genealogical purposes.

Emergency Services and Public Safety

Invested in emergency services. Invested over $1 million in the last 2-1/2 years to improve emergency services with another $3 million proposed in the next 18 months.

New dispatch software. Transitioned to a new vendor for Computer-Aided Dispatch software from 10-8 Systems for improved emergency response.

Outdoor warning sirens. Purchased 7 additional tornado sirens to be installed throughout the county to provide timely notification of severe weather.

Cell tower agreement. Entered into an agreement with Verizon Wireless to erect a new cell tower in Culvertown which will give the county’s first-responders radio systems use of the tower to improve communications. Two additional towers are currently being negotiated in the Howardstown and Holy Cross areas.

Public safety upgrades. Providing funds for a new radio network to improve the range and coverage for law enforcement and other first responders.

Drone ops. Increased EMA drone operations to include a new underwater rescue drone.

Drug detective. Added an additional narcotics detective from Opiod funds to assist with removing drugs from Nelson County.

New ambulance. The EMS ambulance fleet has been upgraded with the addition of an additional ambulance.

Public Health and Safety Programs:

CPR Training. Offered free CPR classes to the general public.

Safety training. Introduced a hands-on safety training initiative for county employees to reinforce workplace safety.

Flood assistance. Assisted and guided Nelson County through the worst flood in motr than 30 years by setting up a food and supply distribution in the Boston Community. Also secured a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Boston and New Haven. Worked to rescue more than 60 individuals.

Infrastructure Imprvements.

Bridge Projects. Nelson County has been awarded more than. $1.5 million in state funding for bridge improvements this year, supporting the completion of four separate bridge projects on county roads (Kings Road, Woodlawn Road, Sullivan Lane and Stevens Lane).

State Road Funds. With the help of state Sen. Jimmy Higdon and state Rep. Candy Massaroni, the county has been awarded $86.8 million for state road improvements. This includes design, build, widening of U.S. 150, widening of Highway 245, completing the inner bypass, design of the northern bypass, and repairs and paving to thr Bluegrass Parkway.

Rpad improvements. By working with state District 2 leaders and engineers, Nelson County has been approved with rural secondary funds of approximately $1.2 million to repair and resurface Howardstown Road. This project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2025.

During my administration – 2023-2025 – Nelson County has seen record-breaking numbers of county roads that have been black-topped totaling $3.9 million with state and local funds.

Additional Street Lights. Installed more than 100 new street lights at intersections to enhance visibility and improve public safety at no cost to local citizens.

Internet Access. Facilitated internet access for multiple parts of our Nelson County community with more being completed in 2025-2026.

Community Service and Engagement:

Family friendly events. Hosted family-oriented events like Battle of the Schools, Shoot Hoops Not Drugs and upcoming Family Movie Night to help educate and fight local drug problems.

Community Grief Support. Launched the “Meet the Neighbors” initiative to offer grief counseling and support from local mental health professionals and ministerial groups.

Feeding America. Helped facilitate food access through our ongoing partnership with Feeding America.

Social Media Presence. Strengthened our social media communications to keep residents better informed.

Radio show. Introduced “Around the County with Judge Executive Tim Hutchins” on WBRT Radio and social media to have weekly interactive conversations with residents and answer questions live.

Public connection. Attend Community Connects where our elected officials visit different parts of the county for face-to-face interactions and a chance for our constituents to ask questions.

New Pavilion. Built a new community pavilion near the Boston Community Center.

Balltown Park. Paved Balltown Park parking lot and created pickleball courts.

Fairfield Park. Assisting with the building a new community park for the citizens of Fairfield.

AED expansion. Added defibrillators (AED’s) at community parks throughout the county.

Dean Watts Park upgrades. Over $100,000 in capital improvements at Dean Watts Park.

Monthly Reports Online. Posted monthly departmental reports on the county website for increased transparency.

New offices. Construction of a new commonwealth attorney and licensing buildings near the new Judicial Center.

Employment opportunity. Implementation many new programs available at the Nelson County Career Center.

Planning, Zoning & Governance

P&Z changes. Planning and Zoning has seen significant changes in staffing and customer service, as well as continuously improving and updating policies and regulations.

Delinquent Payment Ordinance. Implemented an ordinance addressing delinquent payments to promote fiscal responsibility.

Animal Services

Pet adoption improved. Introduced a new, more welcoming adoption process to help animals find homes more efficiently as well as secured multiple grants to offset cost to tax payers and increase service for animal adoptions.



Public Recognition & Showcases

Public interaction improved. Community Showcases and Accomplishments at Fiscal Court

Meeting additions. The addition of prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, and public comment at all Fiscal Court meetings.

In closing, thank you for placing your trust in me for the last 2.5 years as NCJE. I look forward to the future and what we can accomplish together.

