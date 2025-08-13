Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas Nolan ‘Tom’ Mattingly, 70, Loretto

Thomas Nolan “Tom” Mattingly, 70, of the Stringtown community of Loretto, died Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 2, 1954, in New Hope. He worked as a farmer. He enjoyed watching wildlife with his morning coffee.

THOMAS “TOM” NOLAN MATTINGLY

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Junior Mattingly and Rita Mattingly Cecil; six brothers, Stevie Mattingly, Tony Mattingly, Donnie Mattingly, infant Robert Edwin Mattingly and infant conjoined twins, William Patrick Mattingly and Raymond Dominick Mattingly.

Survivors include three children, Mary Rita McCauley (Tony), Nola Lee Bright (Joseph Brandon Newton), and Thomas Junior “T.J.” Mattingly, all of the Stringtown community of Loretto; five sisters, Laura Rita Benningfield of Stringtown, Kathy Vaughn of Oglethorpe, Ga., Joyce Mattingly and Helen Jones, both of Campbellsville, and Alicia Bevin of Lebanon; his former wife, Nancy Mattingly Smith of Loretto; six grandchildren, Cassidy Peterson (Austin), Thomas Anthony McCauley Jr., Emma Lee McVay, Brayden McVay, Joseph Patrick McCauley and Charles Quincy Bright; three great-grandchildren, Carter Lee McCauley, Isabella Marie Peterson, Brantley Russel McVay, and John Nolan McVay on the way; and his special pets, Axel and Atlas.

The graveside service will be private on the family property with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating.

Pallbearers are Anthony McCauley, Patrick McCauley, Charlie Bright, T.J. Mattingly, Tony McCauley, and Logan Clark.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-