Posted by admin

Obituary: Bill Stanich Sr., 66, Cox’s Creek

Bill Stanich Sr., 66, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at UofL Jewish Hospital. He was born Nov. 5, 1958, in McKeesport, Penn., to the late John and Betty Yotter Stanich.

He was a construction project superintendent for almost 50 years, traveling to many parts of this country to build roadways and bridges. He settled in Kentucky and found his little piece of heaven, the people, place and neighbors were perfect. He loved to spend time with his family and granddog, swimming, fishing, and traveling.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kim Kiraly.

He is survived by his wife, Barb; one daughter, Beth of Cox’s Creek; one son, Bill Stanich Jr. of West Va.; one sister, Michelle (Emil) Olson of Jefferson, Pa.; two brothers, John (Cyndy) Stanich of Cannonsburg, Pa., and Jim (Debbie) Stanich of West Newton, Pa.; and two granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Sarah.

Bill’s family respectfully chose cremation.

The memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Charles Mungai officiating.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at the church.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

