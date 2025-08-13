Posted by admin

Obituary: Jeremy Chad Richardson, 40, Mount Eden

Jeremy Chad Richardson, 40, of Mount Eden, died Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born July 26, 1985, in Shelbyville.

He was a very special person. He had a very caring, sensitive heart. He loved helping others and would give you the shirt off his back. He was funny and very quick-witted and could make people laugh with his silliness. He was also stubborn and had no problem speaking his mind. He loved God and loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.

Some of his other favorite things were fishing, watching MMA fights and NASCAR. He was a hard worker and always tried to do his very best at every job he ever had and he succeeded. He was very loved by his family and friends and will be extremely missed.

He is survived by two children, Riley Richardson and Duke Richardson; his mother, Teresa Sharp of Jeffersontown; his father, Timothy Richardson (Josefina) of Shelbyville; one sister, Nicole Hockensmith (Brandon) of Lawrenceburg; two brothers, Jason Mink (Linda) of Shepherdsville and Tim Richardson of Shepherdsville; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. George Blakeman officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

