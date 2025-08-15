Posted by admin

Obituary: Brenda Faye ‘Sadie’ Spalding, 76, Bardstown

Brenda Faye “Sadie” Spalding, 76, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born Aug. 15, 1948, in Nelson County. She was the owner of Spalding Framing. She was a homemaker and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid bowler, loved playing bingo, gardening, canning and a number one fan of the Lowdown Band.

BRENDA FAYE “SADIE” SPALDING

She was preceded in death by her parents, Golden Wesley and Margaret Lula McCubbins; three brothers, Joseph Randall McCubbins, Billy Neal McCubbins Sr. and Dennis Clay McCubbins; one half-brother, Mark Dean McCubbins; and one half-sister, Tammy Potts.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joseph William Spalding Sr.; three children, Angela (David) Sowder, Pamela (Eric) Bowman and Willie Joe (Jennifer) Spalding; three half-sisters, Judy Nalley, Patty Crume and Helen Johnson; nine grandchildren, Chris Myles, John Myles, Cody Spalding, Tyler Bowman, Clayton Spalding, Pierce Bowman, Paige Bowman, Joshua Koziol and Cody Koziol; 10 great-grandchildren, Jacob Myles, Waylon Myles, Sailor Myles, Emily Spalding, Chelsey Myles, Ethan Myles, Justin Myles, Cora Spalding, Freya Spalding and Wrenleigh Kelsey; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Cemetery with Bro. Josh Simpson officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to the American Heart Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-