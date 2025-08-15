Posted by admin

Obituary: Francis Lloyd ‘Abner’ Mattingly, 87, Bardstown

Francis Lloyd “Abner” Mattingly, 87, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, at Cooper Trail Assisted Living. He was born July 1, 1938, in Bardstown to the late William Adrian and Mary Thelma Greenwell Mattingly Sr.

FRANCIS LLOYD “ABNER” MATTINGLY

He was a retired employee of Jim Beam Distillery. He loved old cars and collecting arrowheads. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Simpson; and one brother, Paul Mattingly.

He is survived by two brothers, Freddie Mattingly and Philip (Margaret) Mattingly, both of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Jacob Zulu officiating.

Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, and 8:30-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 with a 7 p.m. Sunday evening prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-