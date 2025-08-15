Posted by admin

Obituary: Reba Jane Kidwell, 72, Bardstown

Reba Jane Kidwell, 72, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at her home. She was born Feb. 12, 1953, in Nelson County. She retired from American Greetings.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lee Kidwell; one daughter, Sarah Lee Kidwell: her parents, Dora and Elbert Stallings Sr.; and one brother, Elbert Franklin Stallings Jr.

She is survived by three daughters, Candice (Randy) Downs and Mickie (Paul) Wheatley, both of Bardstown, and Wendy (David) Coomer of Bloomfield; two sisters, Judy Marks and Martha Hardin; seven grandchildren, Derrick Downs, Clay Downs, Morgan Keeling, Wyatt Wheatley, Wes Wheatley, Ryan Coomer and Tori Hutchins; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Levi; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is noon Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Gregory Cemetery with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

