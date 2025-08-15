Posted by admin

Obituary: Infant Leonard ‘Leo’ George Ryker Hall

Infant Leonard “Leo” George Ryker Hall died Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025.

He was preceded in death by one aunt, Kayla Sallee; one cousin, Braydon Sallee; and his great-grandparents, James and Jean Lee.

He is survived by his parents, Calvin Hall and Megan Sallee; three siblings, Payton Hall, Jax Curtsinger, and Hunter Hall; his maternal grandparents, Leonard and Kimberly Sallee; and his paternal grandmother, Trisha Hall; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-