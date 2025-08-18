Posted by admin

Obituary: Judith Ann Falls Blanton, 84, Bardstown

Judith Ann Falls Blanton, 84, of Bardstown, died peacefully at her home Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. She was born on Nov. 22, 1940, in Louisville.

She lived a rich and meaningful life filled with music, learning, and love for her family and community. She earned her bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Southern University and later received her master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from the University of Louisville. In 1985, she began her career as a therapist, where her gentle spirit and wise counsel touched countless lives.

Music was at the heart of her life. She sang for many years with the Mid Kentucky Chorus, sharing her beautiful voice with audiences across the region. She was also a past program director and radio host on WAUS 90.7 FM. She was a member of Bardstown Community Theatre, and music director for its production of Showboat. She taught piano and voice, directed choirs and handbell choirs in several churches, and inspired generations of students with her love of music. Shewas also a founding member of the Women’s Equal Rights Association at Andrews University and a passionate advocate for equality throughout her life.

She will be remembered for her kindness, her laughter, and her deep devotion to her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, the Rev. Ken Blanton; and her parents, Richard T. and Augusta Falls.

She is survived by two sons, Richard Blanton of Bardstown and Mark Blanton of Georgetown; one sister, Melissa Falls of Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.; and a cherished grandson, Sam Blanton (Jess) of Frankfort.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a,m, to noon Wednesday, Aug. 20,, 2025, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

