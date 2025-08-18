Posted by admin

Obituary: Gail Adkins, 75, of Bardstown

Gail Adkins, 75, formerly of Carter County and a long-term resident of Bardstown, died peacefully Aug. 15, 2025. She was born Sept. 28, 1949, in Carter County. She was the daughter of the late Willard and Ruby Bailey.

She married Pete Adkins Nov. 30, 1968. Together they shared 56 beautiful years of marriage, devoted to one another and to the family they built.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose kindness, warmth, and unwavering support touched everyone who knew her.

Her life was marked by her deep love for her family, her steadfast faith, and her generous spirit. She will be dearly missed but forever remembered in the hearts of those she loved.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Jearlean (Elwood) Bledsoe, Jewell (Sam) Garvin, and Carolyn Bailey; and five brothers, Larry (Wilma) Bailey, Wayne (Donna) Bailey, Marvin Bailey, Estil (Janice) Bailey, and Sam (Kathy) Bailey.

She is survived by her husband Pete; four children, Angie (Vince) Hall, Shelly Adkins, Tawnya (Cody) Dingler, and Tara (Josh) Mullins; three sisters, Della (Garland) Knipp, Janice (Gene) Stevens, and Joyce (Mark) Matthews; and one brother, Don (Sara) Bailey; seven grandchildren, Allison (Layne) Poage, Kaylee Hall, Emily (Mason) Riggs, Kaleb Dingler, Cheyenne (Matthew) Smith, Micheal Hall and Lilly Hall; two stepgrandchildren, Kira Mullins and Bryce Mullins; and two great-grandchildren, Wrenlee Poage and Elijah Riggs.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

