Obituary: Anna Faye Wilhite, 93, Cox’s Creek

Anna Faye Wilhite, 93, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, August 17, 2025 at her home. She was born June 30, 1932, in Balltown to the late Roy and Mary Corrine Rogers.

She was a homemaker and former employee of Barton 1792 Distillery. She was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Michael Catholic Church. She loved her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elza Michael “Mickey” Wilhite Jr.; and five brothers, Earl Rogers, Roy Rogers Jr., Bobby Rogers, Frankie Rogers and Johnny Rogers.

She is survived by one daughter, Sherry (Glenn) Bockting of Fairfield; four sons, Jimmy Wilhite, Mike (Pamela) Wilhite, Tommy Wilhite and Perry Wilhite, all of Cox’s Creek; one brother, Lee Rogers of Balltown; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Katie, Michael, Haley, Kristen, Nathan, and Terra; three great-grandchildren, Millie, Hayden and Parker; and one sister-in-law, Wendy Baldwin of Cox’s Creek.

The family would like to extend special thanks to her caregivers, Tammy Bockting, Mary Wheatley, Donna Heib as well as Hospice of Nelson County for the care they gave.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church in Fairfield with the Rev. Quan Nguyen officiating. Burial is in St. Michael Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, and 8:30-10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Tuesday prayer service.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

