Obituary: Marie Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Cissell, 64, Raywick

Marie Kathleen “Kathy” Cissell, 64, of Raywick, died Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, at U of L Health Jewish Hospital. She was born May 9, 1961, in Marion County. She formerly worked as a lunch lady at Marion County High School. She loved flowers, gardening and pallet sales.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph David Mattingly Sr. and Elizabeth Ann Mattingly; and one brother, Chuck Mattingly.

Survivors include her husband, Scott Cissell; two children, Jeremy Cissell of Raywick and Courtney Branon (Christopher) of Collinsville, Ill.; two sisters, Barbara Lamkin (Joe) of Raywick and Michelle Mattingly of Lebanon; three brothers, Joe Dave Mattingly (Tammy) and Jeff Mattingly (Karen), both of Bardstown, and Micheal Mattingly (Chrissy) of Versailles; five grandchildren, Alexander, Davison, Easton, Colton, and Caitie; one sister-in-law, Lois Mattingly of Decatur, Ala.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Raywick.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at the funeral home with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

